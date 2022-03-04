Venice business owner on a mission to get supplies to Ukraine

Through Vladimir Durshpek’s eyes, you can sense worry and concern.

"We are constantly thinking about it. What can you do? What can you do to make things better?" asked Durshpek.

Durshpek is organizing a plan at D-Trans L.L.C in Venice.

"I think if everybody gets together and chips in, I think we can actually have an impact," he said.

He owns a logistics company and handles every step of getting trucks and their goods to where they need to be, including overseas. Now, Durshpek is organizing efforts to get bulk food, baby items and daily supplies to Ukraine.

"With all the bombardment nothing is getting produced because everyone is busy fighting. If you’re not producing and you are consuming, there will be a day when nothing is left," said Durshpek.

He has contacts from across the United States that are ready to help.

"Strategically, we can pick up donations in any of those areas. We have trucking companies that we know, that I know personally, that can pick up in those locations, humanitarian supplies and places where it needs to go," he said.

READ Russia-Ukraine war: What to know after Russians take Europe's largest nuclear plant

Durshpek is originally from Ukraine. His own father-in-law is trying to get out of Kyiv.

"The owners of the food store called him and said there is nothing. The whole store is empty. There is nothing available," he said.

He has already partnered with the non-profit Emanuel Mercy Mission, which will provide some items, but he hopes other corporations will pitch in.

"There are a lot of people willing to join the cause from the logistics side. The help we need is to get the products so we can get the products to Ukraine for their survival," he said.

It's a mission he will not back down from.

"People are suffering. It is inhumane to sit back and look at people suffer," he said.

Advertisement

LINK: For more information visit: https://www.d-transllc.com/.