Video: Bradenton officer dragged by suspect trying to take off during traffic stop

The Brief A Bradenton police officer was hospitalized Tuesday after officials said he was dragged by a suspect trying to take off from a traffic stop. The officer was pinned between the driver and the dashboard as the car sped off and then crashed into a nearby pole. The suspect involved was arrested on multiple charges related to the incident.



A Bradenton officer was hospitalized Tuesday after a suspect took off during a traffic stop, dragging the officer, according to officials.

The Bradenton Police Department said Officer Shane Sharp was pinned between the driver and the dashboard as the car sped off and then crashed. This all began in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue East when the officer tried to pull the suspect over.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Dig deeper:

The driver did not follow his orders, so the officer followed the suspect, who was identified as Lenny Macias-Rengel, 19. Officer Sharp could be seen on body camera footage asking the suspect to turn off the car 12 times, because he was worried that he might drive off.

When Macias-Rangel refused, the officer opened the driver's side door and reached to shift the car into "park." But, that's when the suspect accelerated, only traveling 150 feet before the car crashed into a nearby pole.

Booking photo of Lenny Macias-Rengel. Courtesy: Manatee County Jail

After resisting arrest and striking several officers, Macias-Rangel was evaluated for injuries before being taken to the Manatee County Jail. A kilogram of marijuana and 62 THC vape cartridges were found in his car.

READ: Bradenton police add credit card skimming device detectors to their arsenal

The Latest:

Sharp was rushed to the hospital after the incident in a patrol vehicle, according to BPD. After the crash, Sharp had a concussion, arm injuries that included a separated shoulder and minor leg injuries.

Pictured: Bradenton Police Officer Shane Sharp. Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to the police department.

Macias-Rangel is now facing multiple charges related to the incident, including:

Two counts of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer

Four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer

Resisting an officer with violence

Possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver a controlled substance

Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled, or disqualified (second offense)

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Bradenton Police Department.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: