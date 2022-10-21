VISIT FLORIDA launches post-Hurricane Ian campaign to help in tourism recovery

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, VISIT FLORIDA has launched a new marketing campaign to promote tourism.

As impacted communities in Southwest Florida recover, the campaign showcases the unaffected areas around the state that are open and ready to welcome visitors now.

The VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO said images showing the destruction of Ian garnered $165 million in negative media attention. "The Sun is Shining in Florida" campaign will work to offset that.

MORE: USF researcher studies impact of 'zero responders' during Hurricane Ian

"Tourism is Florida's number one industry. It is massive. And of course, this winter season is the number one season for a lot of our northern friends to visit the state of Florida," Dana Young, VISIT FLORIDA's president and CEO said. "And that's what makes this campaign even more important, because, again, we have to dispel the misconceptions that people may have that Florida as a whole is destroyed."

Tourism leaders said it’s a delicate balance when you consider the far-reaching impacts of the storm.

VISIT Florida launched its new marketing campaign, "The Sun is Shining in Florida" to help promote tourism after Hurricane Ian.

"It is a fine line because obviously our hearts go out to our friends in Southwest Florida and all that they've had to go through with Hurricane Ian," Young said. "At the same time, as Florida's number one industry, we have got to keep tourism up and running in parts of the state that were not impacted."

The campaign features recent footage captured in 14 destinations, including Tampa Bay, showcasing they are open for business. The campaign will run in major U.S. origin markets on digital and social platforms.

READ: Volunteer organization helps Polk, Hardee residents whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian

"These are our big markets for winter. So, we are really pushing this message of open, Florida is open in those destinations," Young said.

The campaign launch was $2.7 million and will run through October 31.