Volunteer team assists HCSO during Student Day at Florida State Fair

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and members of the Community Action Team (CAT) walked the fairgrounds as an additional safety measure during Student Day at the Florida State Fair.

"Our number one goal and priority out here is the safety of all the fairgoers especially tonight when all of our children are out here but there’s a zero tolerance for any type of violence," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Students got free admission with a ticket issued by Hillsborough County Schools and must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 after 6 p.m.

"You’ll see security upgrades with the higher-level platforms where our deputies can keep a better eye. We have a lot more cameras and camera angles and a tremendous presence out here tonight," Chronister said.

Many of these changes happened after 14-year-old Andrew Joseph was kicked out of the fair on student day in 2014 with several other teens and then hit by a passing driver on I-4 while trying to cross the road.

In addition to increased law enforcement, there’s also a Community Action Team on hand to assist with crowd management. The CAT is comprised of local law enforcement officers, including HCSO School Resource Deputies, members of the Sheriff’s Advisory Councils, school leaders, and community volunteers.

"The culture has changed here at the fair. Teens know that violence won't be tolerated. We want to encourage teens to make smart decisions at the fair," Chronister said.

The fair runs through Monday.