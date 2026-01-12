Wanted Tennessee child abuse suspect may be in Tampa, police say

The Brief A wanted Tennessee child abuse suspect might be in Tampa, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Investigators say that 34-year-old Cody Waller is wanted in Ashland City, Tennessee for aggravated child abuse. Anyone with information about where Waller could be is being asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.



Investigators say that 34-year-old Cody Waller is wanted by the Cheatham County Sheriff's Department in Ashland City, Tennessee.

Courtesy: West Palm Beach Police Department.

Initially, police thought that Waller might've been living and working in the West Palm Beach area, specifically within the city's southend.

As of Monday morning, they now believe he is in the Tampa area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about where Waller could be is being asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-8477 or via the Crime Stoppers website.