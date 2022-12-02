Warren v. DeSantis: What happens now that trial has ended?

After nearly a week of testimony, courtroom exhibits, and legal arguments, Andrew Warren's legal fight is now in the hands of US Federal judge Robert Hinkle.

"Like all of you and countess people across Florida, I look forward to the judge’s decision, " said Warren after the trial ended.

The twice-elected Hillsborough state attorney is suing Governor Ron DeSantis to get his job back.

On August 4, the governor suspended Warren for incompetence and neglect of duty.

The governor pointed to two pledges Warren had signed not to prosecute abortion and gender-affirming cases.

Warren says the abortion pledge was not a blanket policy. Each case would be evaluated on the facts and circumstances before deciding whether to prosecute.

However, when Gary Weisman, the chief of staff for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office took the stand on Thursday, he testified that he believed the pledge was a policy.

Warren says his removal was politically motivated and is being punished because his beliefs don’t line up with the governor's opinions. But the governor’s attorneys said Warren was not enforcing the law.

As the trial wrapped up Thursday evening, Judge Hinkle told the lawyers he would begin reviewing the case in two weeks, the earliest his schedule would allow.

The loser of Hinkle’s ruling will likely appeal the decision to the Eleventh district court of appeals in Georgia.

If the governor wins his appeal and they uphold Warren’s suspension that would be the end of the road for Warren's legal battle.

However, if Warren wins, he will be reinstated immediately and the acting state attorney, Suzy Lopez, appointed by the governor, will have to step aside.

Once Hinkle rules, it’s expected he will issue a "stay" and put his decision on hold to give both sides time to appeal.