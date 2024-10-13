WATCH LIVE: Governor Ron DeSantis news conference on Hurricane Milton recovery
TREASURE ISLAND - Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Sunday from Treasure Island at 3:15 pm on Florida’s response to Hurricane Milton.
Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, and Major General John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida, will join DeSantis.
During a Saturday news conference in Plant City, DeSantis reviewed the relief efforts underway, detailing school openings, power updates, and the announcement that the state will give up to ten free gallons of gasoline to anyone in need.
