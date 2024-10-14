Water restored to Sarasota County's Barrier Islands

Press play above watch FOX 13 News:

Sarasota County restored water service on the Barrier Islands on Monday, Oct. 14. A precautionary boil water notice is in place for 72 hours or until water tests are clear.

Hurricane Milton struck Florida’s western coast last week, bringing record levels of rain and wind to the Bay Area. The storm made landfall near Siesta Key in Sarasota County and carried the brunt of its strength to the region.

READ MORE: Power outage tracker: How many Tampa Bay area residents are still in the dark?

Communities on the Barrier Islands that now have restored access to water include Siesta Key, St. Armands Key, and Lido Key.

According to county officials, "utility crews have been working around the clock repairing broken lines, only to discover additional breaks" since the storm.

The county shut off residents' water access before Hurricane Milton’s landfall last week.

The county made the tough decision to shut off residents' access to water "to protect the City’s utilities infrastructure from saltwater inundation due to storm surge."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: