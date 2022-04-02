Wauchula man dies after car hydroplanes into path of oncoming vehicle, deputies say

article

Inclement weather is to blame for a fatal crash in Bowling Green Friday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say David Henderson, of Wauchula, was killed and four others suffered minor injuries when two cars collided on a wet road.

According to PCSO, Henderson was driving a 2008 Honda Civic northbound on US 17 shortly after 11 a.m. when his car began to hydroplane. It slid across the grass median, into the southbound lanes and the path of a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander. The driver of the Outlander tried to avoid a collision, but the front of the vehicle struck the driver’s side door of Henderson’s car, according to deputies.

Henderson died at the scene.

The driver of the Outlander and his three passengers were taken to an area hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

The southbound lanes of US 17 were closed for four hours during the investigation, which is ongoing.