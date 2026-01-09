Polk County deputies rescue abandoned rabbits in Lakeland field

The Brief Residents in a Lakeland community called to report several domestic pets left alone in a field. Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to round up several rabbits left alone without food or water. Pet owners are urged to not abandon domestic animals in the wild — surrender them to animal control or the Humane Society instead.



Residents in the Lakeland neighborhood near Sligh Road and Majestic View Drive reported to deputies that someone dumped domestic animals in a nearby field.

They told deputies that the abandoned animals were left without food or water.

What we know:

Sergeant Carmack with the Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the area and recruited Deputies Stark, Bogle, Torres and Mina to assist in rounding up the wayward rabbits.

PCSO said Sgt. Carmack is a known animal lover, and she worked with her crew of deputies to collect a colony of rabbits that were clearly used to human interaction.

The deputies flushed the rabbits from the tall grass in the field where they had been abandoned to make sure they were all in "custody" safely.

They arranged for transport to the property of Faith Equine Rescue in Lakeland where they will be taken care of for now. Once they can be assessed, they will be made available for adoption.

What you can do:

Faith Equine Rescue is located in Lakeland and operates through donations and with sponsors. To contact them about these rabbits, call (863) 608-0827. To donate or learn more about their rescue, click here.

