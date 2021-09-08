'We are going to do it': USF trustee says on-campus stadium will happen

Lauren Pickel has nothing against the Bucs, but when she dons green and gold, she doesn't necessarily want to see pewter and red.

"It is really cool to play in a stadium with Super Bowl champions," she shared. "But the fact is, it's not ours."

So the 2019 Bulls fan of the year was thrilled to hear the chair of the board say it is time for a new stadium during the groundbreaking for its new practice facility.

"The USF students and alumni, all the faculty, the administration, they deserve a stadium on this campus," he said. "I am here to tell you, we are going to do it, we are going to do it."

There were no details given about potential location, but a study in 2018 offered this rendering of a 35,000 seat stadium costing between $120 and $240 million.

Where that comes from will, of course, be the biggest question.

"It is going to take a lot of work. It may take a little bit of time," said Weatherford. "But if I know anything about USF and the Bull spirit, it's that we are never shy about having bold ambitions and going after them."

The study indicates the potential for collecting gifts from donors, taking out $100,000,000 in debt service, selling luxury boxes and even asking for between $25 and $75 per semester from students.

"You have to be able to convince the student population that it is worth it," commented Nathan Bond, who writes for The Daily Stampede.

While announced attendance at Raymond James Stadium averaged about 32,000 in the winter of 2019, some have complained it often feels like much less than that. Bond says winning would help.

"I get the sentiment of having an on-campus stadium, I truly do, but that is not going to move the needle as much as some people think," Bond explained.

