Westbound I-4 lanes closing overnight at Tampa's Malfunction Junction

Drivers who use I-4 through downtown Tampa will need to plan ahead for Wednesday night.

The Florida Department of Transportation said all westbound lanes of I-4 through the Downtown Tampa Interchange will close starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday and reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

FDOT said the overnight closure is needed for crews to install overhead sign structures as part of the long-term rebuild of the interchange where I-4 and I-275 meet.

Once the closure begins, westbound I-4 drivers will be forced to exit at the Selmon Connector. Drivers will then take the Selmon Expressway to Exit 8, which leads to Kennedy Boulevard.

To reach I-275 south, drivers should continue west on Kennedy Boulevard, turn right onto Ashley Drive, and re-enter the interstate using the southbound entrance ramp.

To reach I-275 north, drivers should continue west on Kennedy Boulevard, turn right onto Jefferson Street, continue north onto Orange Avenue, and use the northbound I-275 entrance ramp.

FDOT says tolls on the westbound Selmon Expressway between the Selmon Connector and Exit 8 will be suspended during the closure.

Message boards and signage will be in place to help guide drivers through the detour.

Big picture view:

The overnight shutdown is part of a larger, multi-year construction project at the Downtown Tampa Interchange, often called Malfunction Junction. The project includes rebuilding bridges, widening ramps, and adding lanes to improve safety and reduce congestion in one of the busiest traffic areas in the region.

Construction on the project began in fall 2023 and is expected to continue through early 2027.

