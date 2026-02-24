Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe offers launching pad for next generation of Black performers

The Brief A Sarasota theater founded to expand Black stories is shaping the next generation of performers. One actress who grew up on that stage now hopes to inspire young artists to dream bigger.



In Sarasota, the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is more than a performance space — it is a launching pad.

The backstory:

Amber Myers first stepped onto that stage at just eight years old and quickly discovered a place where she felt free to be herself. Now, 23 years later, she is taking on leading roles at the very theater that helped shape her.

The company was founded by Nate Jacobs, who created it after noticing there were few or no African American artists sharing the stage with him early in his career. His vision was to expand the story of the African American experience and create real opportunity where it had been missing.

What they're saying:

For Myers, seeing mentors and performers who looked like her changed what she believed was possible.

"I think, especially being at a Black theater, is so amazing because you see people who look like you doing something and realizing like, oh, this is a possibility for me," she said.

Dig deeper:

Today, she performs in a space built to center Black stories and open doors that were once closed. Myers has worked both on stage and behind the scenes during her 23 years with the theater, but she said nothing compares to performing under the lights.

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has built a reputation for excellence, with rigorous training and auditions designed to deliver high quality productions night after night.

What's next:

Beyond the performances, the theater continues to invest in the community through youth programs aimed at developing and inspiring young Black artists. Myers said she hopes the next generation sees what is possible when they watch someone who looks like them take center stage.

What you can do:

For a full list of upcoming shows, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.