When does school start in the Bay Area?
TAMPA, Fla. - Summer break is coming to an end for students across the Bay Area.
Here’s when classes begin in Bay Area counties.
Citrus County
Citrus County public school students head back to class on Monday, Aug. 12.
DeSoto County
DeSoto County public school students head back to class on Monday, Aug. 12.
Hardee County
Hardee County public school students head back to class on Monday, Aug. 12.
Hernando County
Hernando County public school students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 12.
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County public school students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 12.
Manatee County
Manatee County public school students head back to class on Monday, Aug. 12.
Pasco County
Pasco County public school students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 12.
Pinellas County
Pinellas County public school students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 12.
Polk County
Polk County public school students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 12.
Sarasota County
Sarasota County public school students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 12.
Sumter County
Sumter County public school students go back to school on Aug. 14.
Colleges and Universities
USF students go back to school on August 22.
University of Tampa students go back to school on August 26.
Hillsborough Community College students head back to class on Aug. 19.
