When does school start in the Bay Area?

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 8, 2024 5:42pm EDT
Education
TAMPA, Fla. - Summer break is coming to an end for students across the Bay Area. 

Here’s when classes begin in Bay Area counties.

Citrus County

Citrus County public school students head back to class on Monday, Aug. 12. 

DeSoto County

DeSoto County public school students head back to class on Monday, Aug. 12.

Hardee County

Hardee County public school students head back to class on Monday, Aug. 12. 

Hernando County

Hernando County public school students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 12.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County public school students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 12.

Manatee County

Manatee County public school students head back to class on Monday, Aug. 12.

Pasco County

Pasco County public school students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 12.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County public school students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 12.

Polk County 

Polk County public school students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 12. 

Sarasota County

Sarasota County public school students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 12.

Sumter County

Sumter County public school students go back to school on Aug. 14. 

Colleges and Universities

USF students go back to school on August 22. 

University of Tampa students go back to school on August 26.

Hillsborough Community College students head back to class on Aug. 19. 

