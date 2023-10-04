Where’s Tonya Whipp? Police search missing woman’s boyfriend’s home

article

The search for missing Auburndale woman Tonya Whipp continued Wednesday as police searched her boyfriend’s home.

According to Lt. John Cruz with the Auburndale Police Department, officers executed a search warrant on the property located at 1018 Caroline Avenue.

Cruz said investigators arrived at the home around 6:30 a.m. and said Whipp's boyfriend, Russell Caroll, currently lives at the residence, along with his brother.

Investigators say Whipp lived at the home with the boyfriend before she went missing.

law enforcement outside Tonya Whipp's boyfriend's home.

Whipp was reported missing in late June, but her family says they hadn’t seen her since May.

Family members say Whipp had just moved back to the Auburndale area to be closer to them before she disappeared, leaving behind her beloved dog, car and purse.

In late July, law enforcement officers were seen focusing in on a trailer in the area of Indiana Court and Rose Street in Auburndale.

Pictured: FDLE search behind mobile home park on Rose Street. Investigators confirmed it was connected to Tonya Whipp's case.

"We Are the Essentials", a group that searches for missing people, has been focused on Whipp's case, as her family has clamored for answers. They told Auburndale police they believe she was last in the area around Rose Street June 6 and may have been visiting a friend in one of the trailers.

Neighbors said flyers pleading for information on Whipp's whereabouts have been posted around town. Intrigue has grown, given her car and other prized possessions have been found nearby.

In August, a $4,000 reward was announced for information leading to Whipp's whereabouts and billboards went up around Polk County pleading for tips in the case.

Whipp's case is actively being investigated and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The Auburndale Police Department said Detectives Chris Wall and Kevin Seymour can be reached at (863) 965-5555.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.