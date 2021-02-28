Who shot Kivontae Love? Detectives seeking tips in 2019 unsolved Tampa murder

article

Hillsborough County detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect or suspects who shot and killed Kivontae Love in 2019.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Love was found dead in the parking lot of the Bella Mar Apartments located at 12419 Spicer Place in Tampa on Nov. 22, 2019.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw two unknown black men running from the scene immediately following the shooting.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects who killed Love.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-843-8477 or submit an anonymous top at www.crimestopperstb.com.

