The 2020 Florida State Fair is officially open for all the fun and food

The lights are on at the Florida State Fairgrounds as state leaders literally flipped the switch Thursday morning. The annual fair is ready for 2020.

The Florida State Fair has returned and will run through Feb. 17. There can ride the Midway rides, seeing the animals, strolling through Cracker Country and dive into plenty of fresh and fried fair food – but there are some exclusive 2020 goodies this time around.

The steak-and-egg sundae layered with fresh-cut fries, homemade cheesy grits, a fried egg, cheese, bacon, sour cream, and sirloin steak – all in one cup.

The deep-fried strawberry-lemonade shortcake that has cinnamon-sugar doughnut holes, homemade frosting, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, a lemon wedge – which you use to squeeze over the doughnut holes.

The “Elvis” burger has American cheese, bacon and peanut butter on it.

You can try out the newest foods on Feb. 13, when the fair will host its first “Fair Foodie Crawl.” You can get all the details here.

The FOX 13 family will be there for a “Meet and Greet” opportunity with viewers. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the big white tent right behind the Expo Hall.

“Even though so much has changed in our state, agriculture is still the heart and the soul of our state,” said Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner, who helped “flip the switch” Thursday morning. “My favorite part of the fair is looking at the faces of the kids when they first come in. You have the Ferris wheel behind them, all the lights, the rides and the food – just seeing that on the kids’ faces is why we do this. It brings joy to us.”