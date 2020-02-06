Forecast: Windy day, then threat of severe storms overnight

A windy day will give way to a stormy night tonight, and severe weather is possible across Central Florida, forecasters warn.

It’s all thanks to the same cold front that’s brought snow to the Great Plains and tornados in the South. That front will sweep through Florida tonight, bringing storms with it here, too.

Winds out of the southwest will pick up throughout the day, FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg warned. Gusts could top 40mph, leading to minor flooding along the coast.

Advisories for wind and coastal flooding are in place for the Bay Area, and a gale warning is in effect off the coast.

“We’ve got a lot of wind to get through in the next 24 hours,” Osterberg offered.

The line of storms will then follow, arriving overnight. The strongest storms will be to the north, but the biggest threat to the Bay Area should be high winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

“Tonight, showers and thunderstorms come screaming through the area,” Osterberg added. “I think for a lot of us, between the wind and the storms, it may wake you up.”

Behind the cold front, we can expect clearing skies on Friday but falling temperatures. Temperatures won’t make it out of the 60s on Saturday, and could dip into the 40s that night. But a quick warmup will begin on Sunday.

