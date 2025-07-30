Winter Haven, birthplace of barefoot waterskiing, hosts 2025 National Championship

The Brief The oldest competitor is in their early 80s, while the youngest is seven years old. The competition ends on Saturday.



Competitors, both young and old, are ready to make waves on the water — on their feet. The City of Winter Haven is hosting the National Barefoot Water Ski Championships on Championship Lake this year.

Local perspective:

"My grandpa taught me how to ski when I was three, which inspired me to join the team," said Mason Bataille of Winter Haven.

Now, at 10 years old, Bataille is competing against other boys his age to determine who is the best barefoot water-skier in the nation.

"I can do slalom and tumble turns," he said.

Contestants are judged on how many tricks they can perform and how many times they can cross the wake across the lake and back in 15 seconds. The oldest competitor is in their early 80s, while the youngest is seven years old.

The backstory:

Winter Haven is the birthplace of this niche sport.

"Back in the late '40s and early '50s, AG Hancock and Dick Pope Jr., performers from the Cypress Gardens water ski show, were the first to step off their skis and make waves on their feet, and it has been an ongoing sport ever since," said Ben Groen, the tournament director.

Dig deeper:

A common misconception about the sport is that the boats have to go really fast, and it hurts, but that's not the case.

"It kind of tickles your feet," said Bataille.

"The boat speeds drop dramatically; you can learn to barefoot in the high 20s and low 30s mile-per-hour range very comfortably and safely," said Groen.

What they're saying:

Depending on how well Bataille performs, he could advance to larger tournaments.

"We're just here to have fun, and he's only 10 years old, so we figure he has many years ahead of him if he enjoys it," said Ryan Bataille, Mason's dad. "We just try to get him involved as much as we can."

"I just gotta keep trying my hardest and doing my best," said Mason.

What's next:

The competition ends on Saturday. The city will host it again next year, as well as the World Championships in October.