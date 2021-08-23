Winter Haven man speeds away from traffic stop, rams into patrol vehicles, deputies say

A Winter Haven man is facing charges after fleeing from deputies and crashing into two patrol vehicles following a neighborhood disturbance, according to the sheriff's office.

Before 2 p.m. Sunday, Polk County deputies said 57-year-old Joseph O’Connor drove a white Dodge pickup truck into the yard of a home in the Schalamar Creek Golf and Country Club in Lakeland, which damaged the sprinkler system.

Deputies said the homeowner contacted the sheriff's office, and the first responding deputy tried to make contact with O’Connor. However, officials said he sped away.

The deputy followed O’Connor in his patrol vehicle with the emergency lights and sirens on. The agency said the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop.

Officials said O’Connor stopped at the intersection of Alpine Circle and Armitage Place. When the deputy approached his truck, he fled again.

Deputies stopped following O’Connor due to the area's residential and golf cart traffic, the sheriff's office reported. Additional units were called, including the agency's helicopter.

O’Connor was located in his truck, which was parked on Champion Drive, officials said. Deputies maneuvered one patrol vehicle in front of O’Connor's truck and another one behind the truck to prevent him from fleeing again, officials said.

However, O’Connor tried to flee again by ramming the patrol vehicle in front of him and reversing into the one behind his pickup truck.

Deputies said he yelled, "Get the f--- out of here," and "Just f------ shoot me." They said O’Connor grabbed a hunting knife and threatened the deputies, but then dropped the knife onto the floor of the truck and rammed into the patrol vehicles again.

Then, deputies said they used a Taser, pepper spray and bean bag rounds. They were able to remove O’Connor from inside the truck and take him into custody.

O’Connor faces several charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, burglary of an occupied residence, fleeing to elude, resisting an officer with violence, criminal mischief, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, trespassing with larceny, and failure to obey a lawful order.

Deputies did not specify the motive for the initial neighborhood disturbance.

"This was a dangerous situation that put the neighborhood and my deputies in jeopardy," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "I’m proud of my deputies for their quick action and for taking this fleeing felon into custody before he hurt or killed someone."