Winter Haven woman thrown out of car during fatal crash, troopers say

A Winter Haven woman died early on Sunday morning after being thrown out of her car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say around 4:10 a.m., 31-year-old Quarpaesha Raquel Prather was driving her car east on SR-400 approaching Galloway Road in the outside lane.

A 36-year-old Winter Haven woman was driving her car on the same road ahead of Prather's car, according to troopers.

Quarpaesha Raquel Prather was arrested after the crash. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Authorities say Prather caught up to the other car and crashed into it from the back.

The other driver's car rotated and overturned onto the south shoulder of the highway. The woman died after being thrown out of the car. Her 44-year-old passenger only had minor injuries, according to officials.

Troopers say Prather's car ended up on the south shoulder, but she was not injured.

Prather was arrested for DUI manslaughter and taken to the Polk County Jail, according to authorities.