With Gasparilla canceled, pirates will instead invade neighborhoods

Gasparilla might be canceled, but dozens of South Tampa homeowners are planning on carrying on the pirate traditions in a COVID-19-safe way.

At least 50 families so far are decorating their homes as part of, what organizers have called "Krewe of Tampa House Floats."

"As soon as they canceled Gasparilla, I knew that I had to do this because, even though Gasparilla was going to look different this year, I know that there's that spirit of everyone putting their wreaths up and...the kids dressing up as pirates." said Christine Weiss, the main organizer. "I know we have a new normal, but I wanted to create a new normal of Gasparilla."

Earlier this year, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla canceled the parade and all affiliated events because of COVID-19 concerns.

Weiss expects this safe, socially-distanced alternative, which officially begins Saturday, to grow in the coming weeks.

"That's why I made it so long, so that dissuade people from doing big groups, so that way there are few weeks that you can come and see the houses," she said.

Homeowners participating in the event are decking out their homes in pirate decorations, building wooden ship facades from scratch and creating Gasparilla-inspired pirate scenes in their front yards.

"Being a healthcare provider, I’ve dealt with a lot of people that are dealing with depression, anxiety," said Angela Floyd, a registered nurse who lives in South Tampa. "This time period, it’s been a struggle for all of us, so anything that will bring any smile to anyone in this community is a win-win situation and this is the perfect event because people can just drive by, look at the houses, smile, and remember what Gasparilla was all about."

Most of the homes are in South Tampa, while a few additional ones are in New Tampa and Seminole Heights.

Organizers say their event will raise money for four charities: Feeding Tampa Bay, the Judeo-Christian Clinic, Voices for Children and Life Center of the Suncoast.

Krewe of Tampa House Floats will run from March 13 until April 17.

LINK: For information about where participating homes are located or to register your home as a part of the event, go to kreweoftampahousefloats.com.

