With school starting this week, Pinellas and Manatee leaders will discuss mask policies

Florida continues to set new single-day records for positive COVID-19 infections, including nearly 24,000 announced Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With cases continuing to spread rapidly across the Bay Area, thousands of parents have turned the pressure up on their school boards to reinstate mask mandates in schools.

On Monday, the Manatee and Pinellas school boards will meet to discuss potential mask requirements for students. Manatee County is less than 24 hours from the start of its school year. Pinellas County schools welcome students back on Wednesday.

Many Florida districts have been reticent to implement mask rules given the governor’s threat to pull funding.

Two weeks ago, Governor Ron DeSantis passed an executive order prohibiting school districts from requiring masks in school. Districts that defy the order could have hundreds of millions in state funding pulled.

Several districts have passed new mask rules anyway. Some, including Duval and Hillsborough, have found creative workarounds that they say will protect themselves from penalty. Duval and Hillsborough counties will require masks for all students unless a parent notifies the school district that their child is opting out of the requirement.

Thousands of Pinellas County parents are asking their district to do the same. A change.org petition calling for an emergency meeting on masks has garnered more than 2,500 signatures.

"We’re asking for brave leadership from the school board to actually step up and work for our kids and do what's right to keep them safe," said Brad Rosenheim, a Pinellas County parent and author of the petition. "I have not heard of any single child that has been hospitalized due to the use of masks, but I have heard of many children that have being hospitalized now because they're catching COVID."

Broward and Leon counties have also announced new mask requirements. In response, the state Board of Education on Friday passed a new rule giving parents the right to pull their kids out of public school and apply for private school vouchers if their kids are suffering from "COVID-19 harassment."

The state has defined COVID-19 harassment as suffering because of things like mask requirements, policies that separate students if they decide to go maskless, or COVID-19 testing requirements.

The Manatee County School Board will hold their special session at 10 a.m. Pinellas school board members will meet at 1 p.m. for a special workshop, which will not include a public comment session.

