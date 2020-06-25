With no mandate from Manatee County, Holmes Beach adopts mandatory mask ordinance

Manatee County commissioners spent two days and several hours discussing face masks but did not pass a mandate requiring them Thursday. But one city within the county decided to pass its own ordinance in hopes of preventing the further spread of COVID-19.

The city of Holmes Beach located on Anna Maria Island voted unanimously for facemasks when you cannot be socially distant.

There has been a growing concern on the island as visitors pack the beaches and rental properties.

Residents reported visitors not wearing masks for following social distancing guidelines inside grocery stores and other businesses. Wanting to keep residents and workers safe, the city commission approved an emergency ordinance.

Everyone must wear a mask indoors when they cannot be socially distant.

Non-compliance will result in a $250 fine. If officials catch you a second time, that fine will go up to $500.

Advertisement

"Maybe this will put a little wind under their sails. Thank you, everyone. Thanks for standing up for our people and each other. It's important for us to do what we can to protect each other and hopefully we will be able to beat this virus," City of Holmes Beach Vice Mayor Jim Kihm said.

It will be up to Holmes Beach code enforcement and police to enforce this ordinance, which will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28.

There are exceptions for folks with disabilities or health issues and while people are eating or drinking in a restaurant.

The city of Anna Maria Island is discussing a similar ordinance Thursday evening.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map