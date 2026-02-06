Women’s No. 1 killer in focus as dozens walk Bayshore Boulevard on National Wear Red Day

The Brief Dozens walked Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard Friday morning, braving chilly temps and wearing red to spotlight women’s heart health. The National Wear Red Day Walk marks the start of American Heart Month and the Go Red for Women campaign. The American Heart Association says nearly half of women in the U.S. live with some form of cardiovascular disease.



Brisk wind and temperatures stuck in the 40s gave walkers an extra pep in their step along Bayshore Boulevard Friday morning.

Dozens turned out for the National Wear Red Day Walk, bundling up against the cold while showing support for women’s heart health and marking the start of American Heart Month.

Clad in red shirts, coats and sneakers, the crowd gathered near the Tampa Women’s Club before stepping off together around 8:15 a.m. The group made a bright splash of color with a reminder of how many lives heart disease touches.

Big picture view:

For moms, wives, daughters, and sisters across the country, heart disease remains the number one killer.

The American Heart Association says nearly half of women in the United States live with some form of cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, a figure the organization expects to keep growing.

National Wear Red Day, held each February, is meant to turn that reality into action. Across the country, people wear red and landmarks light up to draw attention to women’s heart health and the warning signs are too often overlooked.

The effort is part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement, which encourages women of all ages to better understand their risk and take steps to protect their heart health.

Local leaders, medical experts and survivors took part in Friday’s event in Tampa, encouraging women to pay attention to their heart health and to push for better research and care.

The American Heart Association says the impact of cardiovascular disease on women is both widespread and often underestimated.

By the numbers:

Nearly 45% of women ages 20 and older in the U.S. live with some form of cardiovascular disease.

Heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined, yet fewer than half of women recognize it as their greatest health threat.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for new mothers, responsible for more than one-third of maternal deaths.

More than half of stroke deaths are women, even though an estimated 4.1 million female stroke survivors are living today.

High blood pressure is especially deadly for women. More than half of hypertension-related deaths are women, and nearly 58% of Black women live with high blood pressure.

Most heart disease and stroke events are preventable through education, lifestyle changes and routine care.

What you can do:

The American Heart Association urges women and their families to use Wear Red Day as a starting point rather than a one-day event. The organization recommends:

Wearing red and spreading the word. Sharing information about women’s heart health online and in real life helps keep the issue visible.

Knowing your numbers. Blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and body mass index can offer early warning signs for heart disease and stroke.

Supporting research. Through programs like Research Goes Red, women can take part in studies designed to close gaps in women-specific heart health data.

The Go Red for Women campaign highlights stories from women across the country who are sharing their experiences to help others recognize risks and warning signs.

What's next:

Events and education campaigns continue throughout February as part of American Heart Month. The American Heart Association says small, consistent steps can make a big difference in reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.