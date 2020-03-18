Workouts go virtual as social distancing becomes the norm

Mark Carollo and his wife love to work out with Camp Gladiator, which holds early morning outdoor boot camps nationwide. With the novel coronavirus is spreading, they saw the writing on the wall.

Gyms began to close to help try and stop the spread of the disease. Camp Gladiator fell into line and canceled its classes, but new ways of working out in groups are already emerging.

On Wednesday, Camp Gladiator officially went virtual. It streamed three live workouts and posted others on Facebook and Zoom from its trainers around the country. The Carollos said they are on board.

On Zoom, members see the trainer and the trainer sees them while they do their workouts.

“Instead of real high fives, we have virtual high fives,” Carollo said.

In a world where social distancing is spreading to stop the virus from spreading, going virtual seemed like the logical move for many gyms and physical fitness organizations.

Since the Centers for Disease Control recommended avoiding groups of more than 10 people, the internet is suddenly flooded with new workout videos.

“It gives me a smile every time I see that my campers are still doing what they love in a safe place,” Katie Isaac, a Camp Gladiator trainer in Riverview, told FOX 13.

Camp Gladiator says the response of going virtual has been surprising.

“I think our camper count has increased dramatically,” said Isaac.

She said now people can work out with their trainer any time rather than being locked into an early-morning, pre-sunrise schedule.

“Are you working out as hard?” FOX 13 asked Mark Carollo.

“Yeah, definitely. Definitely,” he said.

