Young cancer survivor gives puppy to Bradenton child who completed chemotherapy for brain tumor

A four-year-old cancer patient in Bradenton has a new best friend. Andrew received a mini-Goldendoodle on Sunday after he recently completed chemotherapy for a cancerous brain tumor. Andrew is a big fan of the cartoon ‘Paw Patrol’ and wished for a puppy.

The furry-friend was given to him by cancer-survivor Kinsely Peacock, 6, who also shared words of encouragement from her cancer battle. She lost an eye to the disease but is healthy now.

Peacock has a nonprofit called Kinsely’s Cookie Cart, which will underwrite the cost of the dogs and its crate, bed, supplies and vet care. It is the first of six life-changing wishes Peacock committed to underwriting for critically-ill children like herself.

Make-A-Wish’s Southern Florida chapter believes this is the first time in its history that a previous wish recipient, that is still a child, sponsored a wish experience. Peacock went on a Disney cruise earlier this year thanks to the Make a Wish Foundation.

