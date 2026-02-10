ZooTampa's Manatee Critical Care Center nominated for 'Best Zoo Exhibit' by USA TODAY — here's how to vote

article

ZooTampa's Manatee Critical Care Center has been nominated for USA TODAY's 10Best 2026 Readers' Choice Award for "Best Zoo Exhibit."

This is the fourth consecutive nomination for the exhibit, which ranked seventh in the competition last year— and the zoo said it is aiming for a higher position this year.

Dig deeper:

The Manatee Critical Care Center, along with 19 other exhibits in accredited zoos, were selected by a panel of editors, travel experts and industry professionals, according to ZooTampa, for excellence in animal care and enrichment, as well as facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and guests. USA TODAY's 10Best competition recognizes top attractions across various categories.

What you can do:

Now, you can vote for your favorite zoo exhibit. ZooTampa said you can vote for them daily until noon on Monday, March 9. Supporters can vote once per day per device to help ZooTampa.

Winners will be announced on March 18 at noon. To vote for Best Zoo Exhibit, click here.