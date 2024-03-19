Could Carson Williams be the Rays next big hit?

article

Carson Williams is the Rays' fresh, young face. At just 20 years old, he feels his age among the Rays seasoned veterans.

"Absolutely, I try to be mature," Williams told FOX 13 Sports. "I try to be around these guys and all they are doing is helping me out."

The Rays 2021 first round pick has caught the eye of the Rays Skipper.

"He's made a very strong impression," Kevin Cash said. "Young player that I've heard so much about. A lot of staff has heard about. He certainly has lived up to it."

This spring, Carson is absorbing as much as he can from his Major League teammates.

"It's been a lot of fun," Williams said. "A lot of great guys in the organization. Just trying to soak in as much as I can."

Carson Williams is still about a year away from being in the conversation of having a crack at making the Major League roster, but right now the Rays view his glove, defensively, as the best in their minor league system.

"For a young guy, he defends about as well as anybody in our organization," Cash said. "As far as the bat. It's only going to continue to get better, but for a 20-year-old to hit 20 home runs is impressive."

Carson is ranked as the 20th best prospect in all of baseball and second in the Rays organization. He has shown that his glove and power are Major League ready, but he has struck out on average every third time up to the plate. Cutting down on those K's is this year's goal.

"Just become as complete of a hitter as I can, improve the strikeout rate," Williams said. "That's the name of the game for me. I'm going to try to hit balls hard and be the best defensive player I can be."

Carson Williams is a name to remember. He's a minor league Gold Glove winner who could be the Rays next big hit.

