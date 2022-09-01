Pinellas Schools partners with Tom Brady’s company to build ‘physically literate’ students

Bucs QB Tom Brady hasn't been shy when it comes to his secret to a long NFL career, he's often touted his lifestyle AKA the TB12 Method for his unprecedented longevity.

Now, the pillars of that routine like pliability and hydration, for example, will be part of the classroom education for Pinellas County students. It's a first-of-its-kind pilot program integrating the TB12 method with the school curriculum.

"This project is going to allow us to recreate and innovate the model for wellness for students," said Ashley Grimes, a specialist in the district.

READ: 2022 Bucs loaded with talent and personality

Teachers are already going through hands-on training. Ten schools will be taking part (6 middle and 4 high schools). The lessons will be part of the 8th graders' "wellness classes" and for the high school students, it'll be worked into their single credit "hope class."

Pinellas County School teamed up with Tom Brady's TB12 company.

"It is simple concepts. Things that can apply to everyday life and repeat every day and make it a lifestyle," explained Bryan Hart, a TB12 body coach.

"There’s nothing to go to take it to the level of, ‘Hey, we're telling you to have to eat this, we're not going to tell you, you have to do that. It directly aligns to the course descriptions the state has, it is a natural fit," shared Grimes. "Ultimately we want to build physically literate students."