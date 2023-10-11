Through his first four games as a Buc, Baker Mayfield has impressed his teammates and coaches

article

Baker Mayfield is off to the best start in his NFL career. Ranked ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts in quarterback rating.

After four games, Mayfield is ranked eighth in the NFL.

He's showing he's a good fit for the system and the Bucs.

"I think it kind of fits his game," Todd Bowles said. "It is kind of like when he was in college, some half rolls, some bootlegs, some drop backs. It's not like he is handicapped. He can throw the football. He can throw a deep ball; he can throw from the pocket. He is a good quarterback. I don't think that needs to go unnoticed."

"At the same time, he understands this offense [and] it fits him," Bowles said. "He has been around a couple of teams before he came here. He has matured a lot, and it has to do with timing. It was perfect for us. As a leader, he was perfect for us and, as a team, I think it fits both parties."

"Coming in here, they've always said from the beginning to just be myself and be the best version," Mayfield said. "When you allow people to be confident in that and believe that's more than enough to succeed, good things will happen. They've been, obviously, really welcoming since the beginning."

Baker has been Mr. Clutch in critical moments.

Mayfield has completed 78.8% of his second-half throws, which is best in the NFL and he has been the best in the league when throwing while under pressure, completing 68.6% of his passes.

He credits it to half-time adjustments.

"In this league, you have to be able to adjust," Mayfield said. "I think, as a team, as a whole, we've done a good job of adjusting. You go into half-time, you have your script, you have your game plan ready to go, but a team can play you differently than you expect. You have to be able to adjust, make adjustments at half-time, communicate with the receivers on different looks, what we're going to get to and be on the same page. For us, it's doing the little things right and staying on the same page when it comes to getting in the second half."

On top of his production and ability to make plays, Baker Mayfield won over the Bucs before the regular season started.

He did it by showing his toughness.

"He's a freaking dawg," Carlton Davis III said. "Loves to play. We love the energy he brings to the team. It's something we needed on offense. He's just like a guy that will fight to the end. He's tough and he brings it with him every game. We love to see it and it gets us hyped on defense. It makes us play harder."

"I'm not going to lie," Antoine Winfield Jr. said. "It was the first game when he stiff-armed somebody, and then he was talking his trash. I'm like, 'Oh yeah, that's what I'm talking about, that's my type of quarterback right there."