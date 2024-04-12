Tom Brady 'not opposed' to NFL comeback: 'I’m always going to be in good shape'

When he retired for a second time, Tom Brady said he was hanging up the cleats "for good."

His first retirement lasted just 40 days before he pulled a 180 and returned, but the 2023 season was the first without Brady since 1999.

However, as year 2 post-Brady approaches, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is, again, being rather skeptical.

On the "DeepCuts" podcast, Brady was asked if he would "pick up the phone" if he needed to fill a void with an injury.

"I’m not opposed to it," Brady said with a smile.

"I don’t know … I’m always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it."

Brady said he likely wouldn't be able to if he were to eventually become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, as his bid is currently still on the table.

This isn't the first time Brady has hinted at a second unretirement. Last August, Brady took a selfie with his shirt off, still looking like he could get under center, saying he was "thinking about finding a training camp to show up to."

However, a couple of months prior, he said he was "certain I’m not playing again."

"I’ve tried to make that clear, and I hate to continue to profess that because I’ve already told people that lots of times," he said.

But right now, it's not that clear.

Brady spent 20 of his 23 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots; he spent his final three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He won six of his titles in New England and one more in Tampa Bay, cementing himself as the greatest quarterback ever.

