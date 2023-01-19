USF Cheer completes three-peat as national champs

The USF cheer team has something to cheer about as it lands a third straight national championship.

Ramsey Robinson enrolled at USF four years ago not knowing a thing about cheerleading.

"I was a basketball player my whole life. I was a four-sport letterman in everything but cheerleading," the USF senior said.

But while attending a Bulls' football game his freshman year, Ramsey noticed the cheerleaders on the sideline and decided to join the team.

Three years later, Ramsey now has more national championship rings than he does ring fingers.

"It's exhilarating, honestly and it's really humbling," Ramsey shared.

Before Guadagnino took over, USF cheerleaders hadn't seen competition in 13 years.

Ramsey's story is just one example of how USF has become a cheerleading factory under head coach Gillian Guadagnino.

"We really believe in coaching mentally, physically, skills," explained Guadagnino.

Guadagnino took over the program with her husband seven years ago.

Guadagnino changed all that and changed the program forever.

Gillian Guadagnino has been coaching cheerleaders at USF for seven years.

"It's a huge privilege to coach kids that want it, that are hungry, humble," she said.

Shortly after Guadagnino took over the program, the wins started to come and over the weekend the USF cheerleaders took home their third straight co-ed national championship.

"It's just amazing to see the program grow and develop," said senior Ansley Topchik. "It's just a dream come true; I can't even put it into words."

Now, with their three-peat, national title rings order sent to the jewelers, the Bulls become just the second cheer team ever, along with Kentucky, to win back-to-back-to-back national titles.

The USF cheerleading team is the only team in the country besides the University of Kentucky to win a third straight co-ed national championship.

"It's extremely a huge honor," said Gudagnino. "These kids have worked so hard over the last seven years to really build a dynasty, truly."

It's a dynasty that has been built from the ground up.

"It never gets old to win," shared Robinson. "It never gets too old to win."

But it's also a dynasty that clearly won't stop building upon itself any time soon.