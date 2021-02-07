Where you can buy Buccaneers Super Bowl gear

article

Just minutes after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, sporting goods stores around Tampa Bay began selling merchandise -- the exact same items the players wore on the field following the game.

Dick's Sporting Goods stores throughout the Tampa Bay area have Super Bowl gear ready to buy at these locations: Westshore Plaza, Westfield Brandon, Westfield Citrus Park, Countryside Centre, Tyrone Square, The Grove at Wesley Chapel, Lakland Park Center, and University Town Center.

The stores will reopen early at 7 a.m. for customers who want to get their hands on the Super Bowl merchandise.

Tristan Wirfs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Other retailers also have gear ready to go as well. Fanatics is selling shirts, hats and hoodies for the Super Bowl-champ Bucs; the retailer also powers the NFL's official online shop.