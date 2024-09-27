Hurricane Helene tracker: Storm weakening as it moves across Southeast US

Hurricane Helene is now a Category 1 storm that is threatening the southeast with strong, damaging winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane made landfall late Thursday night as a Category 4 storm. It brought catastrophic storm surge and life-threatening winds to Florida's Big Bend region.

Helene was offshore when it roared by the Tampa Bay area, but outer bands and hurricane-force winds from the storm still caused significant damage.

How will Hurricane Helene continue to impact the Bay Area?

Storm surge in and around the Tampa Bay area reached the highest levels ever on record, according to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto.

Storm surge has led to serious flooding and there have been several high water rescues. According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes, because Helene is a fast moving storm, storm surge has mostly been a threat for coastal counties.

"It's more of the coastal flooding situation with the powerful storm and very strong winds that pushed onshore, mainly directed out of the south and southwest," he explained.

Wind speeds will gradually lower throughout the day on Friday, which will allow floodwaters to recede.

Major bridges – including the Howard Frankland, Sunshine Skyway, Gandy and Courtney Campbell Causeway – remain closed due to high winds. Some roads in Citrus, Pasco, and Pinellas counties were covered in debris or shut down.

Hundreds of thousands of Bay Area residents were still without power on Friday morning.

Operations are still suspended at Tampa International Airport until officials determine it is safe to resume.

Most Bay Area schools will remain closed on Friday.

Where is Hurricane Helene headed now?

Hurricane Helene is currently making its way across the southeastern United States.

The NHC says Helene will go over central and northern Georgia on Friday morning.

The large storm is expected to bring widespread heavy rain, damaging winds and possible tornadoes to cities in the Southeast, including Atlanta and Asheville, North Carolina.

The biggest implications for Helene post-landfall will be the rain totals forecast across multiple states from Georgia to Kentucky and Virginia as Helene taps into available moisture in the Southeast and pushes toward the Appalachian Mountains.

