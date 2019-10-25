Tropical Depression 17 forms; will soak northern Gulf Coast

article

Days before Halloween, yet another tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. The short-lived system could become a tropical storm, but either way, will bring heavy rain to the northern Gulf Coast.

As of Friday morning, Tropical Depression 17 was located about 320 miles southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana. It had winds of 35 mph and was moving north at 16 mph.

Forecasters say the system will continue moving to the north-northeast as it merges with a passing cold front.

While the depression could strengthen into a tropical storm before reaching that front – Olga is the next name on the list – the National Hurricane Center is not issuing tropical storm warnings because it will become a non-tropical low at that point.

Still, gale-force winds are likely and the NHC says 2 to 4 inches or rain should fall across the lower Mississippi Valley through Saturday morning, with as much as 8 inches in isolated areas.

While the Atlantic hurricane season continues through November, tropical activity tends to slow significantly after the end of October.