Dinner DeeAs Burger Week recipe: Cheeseburger In Paradise

All week long, we'll be sharing a brand-new burger recipe every single day. We're talking seafood burgers, plant-based twists and regional favorites. We're kicking things off with the foundation- Burger 101. A back-to-basics masterclass to show you how to build the ultimate burger from the ground up. Today's recipe is inspired by the man who knew how to kick back and enjoy a good burger by the beach-Jimmy Buffett. In honor of his iconic Cheeseburger in Paradise, and since Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, we're celebrating by combining a custom beef blend using chuck, brisket, and short rib; making a homemade "Heinz 57"-style sauce that brings tang and sweet heat; and because no burger is complete without a side-we're making the best French fried potatoes you've ever had at home- hand-cut. Double-fried. Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.

Cheeseburger in Paradise with Homemade ‘57 Sauce & Crispy French Fries

A backyard classic leveled all the way up: freshly ground beef blend patties, melty cheese, homemade sweet-and-savory ‘57-style sauce, and golden hand-cut fries.

Ingredients

Classic Burger Blend (Makes 4 Patties)

⅔ lb ground chuck (80/20)

⅓ lb ground brisket

⅓ lb ground short rib

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

butter or oil for cooking

Homemade ‘57 Sauce (Paradise Sauce)

¼ cup ketchup

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

1 tsp tomato paste

½ tsp paprika

dash of hot sauce (optional)

pinch of garlic powder

Burger Fixings

4 brioche, sesame, or potato buns, toasted

4 slices American or cheddar cheese

leaf lettuce

tomato slices

onion slices

pickle chips

Crispy French Fries

2 large russet potatoes

cold water (for soaking)

neutral oil for frying (canola, peanut, or vegetable)

1 tsp kosher salt

optional: garlic powder, paprika, or chopped herbs (parsley)

Directions

Make Fries (Start These First): peel potatoes (or leave skin on) and cut into ¼-inch sticks. Soak in cold water for at least 30 minutes to remove excess starch. Drain and dry thoroughly. First Fry: heat oil to 300° F. Fry in batches for 3–4 minutes until soft but pale. Drain and cool. Second Fry: raise oil to 375° F. Fry until golden and crispy, 2–3 minutes. Drain and season immediately with salt. Make sauce: in small bowl, whisk together ketchup, Dijon, Worcestershire, vinegar, honey, tomato paste, paprika, hot sauce, and garlic powder. Adjust to taste. Set aside. Gently mix ground chuck, brisket, and short rib in bowl—don’t overwork. Form into 4 patties with slight indent in center. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Heat skillet or grill over medium-high heat. Sear burgers for 3–4 minutes per side. Add cheese in last minute of cooking and cover to melt. Toast buns. Spread ‘57 sauce on both sides. Layer: bottom bun → lettuce → tomato → cheesy burger patty → pickles → more sauce → top bun.

Serve with a generous side of fries and maybe a cold drink with a tiny umbrella in it!

Pro Tip: Use a kitchen scale to portion your meat evenly and keep your patties uniform for even cooking. And don’t skip the soak on those fries—crispy magic starts there.

