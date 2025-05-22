Dinner DeeAs recipes: Simple Summer Sides

We're getting ready for eating in the heat and sharing ideas for food for your next family hang, thanks to Chef Idel. She runs Reddz Catering Company in Polk County and specializes in seafood, BBQ and "all the crowd favorites you can name!" Chef Idel is here today to share recipes for three dishes perfect for any get-together, and which you can prepare indoors with the a/c cranked up.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders

Ingredients

Marinade

2 pounds chicken tenderloins

1 cup buttermilk

¼ cup hot sauce (Frank’s Red Hot Original)

Breading

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1½ tsp baking powder

1 heaping tsp Old Bay seasoning

¾ tsp black pepper

¾ tsp garlic powder

¾ tsp paprika

Cooking

4-6 cups vegetable oil

Directions

In large sealable bag, combine chicken tenders with buttermilk and hot sauce. Seal bag tightly and massage chicken until evenly coated. Place in bowl to prevent leakage and refrigerate for at least 10–15 minutes or up to 24 hours. In large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, Old Bay, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika. Whisk until well blended. Line baking sheet with aluminum foil. Remove chicken tenders from marinade a few at a time and toss into breading mixture, pressing firmly to adhere. Use one hand for wet tenders and the other for breading. Set breaded tenders on prepared baking sheet. Line another baking sheet with paper towels and set next to stove. Add oil to large, high-sided pot until level reaches 3–4 inches. Heat over medium-high until oil is shimmering (300°-325° F). Test with cube of bread; if it sizzles, it's ready. Fry chicken tenders until golden brown and internal temperature reaches 165° F. Set cooked tenders on paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain. Fry remaining tenders in batches, adjusting heat as necessary. Serve hot.

Garlic Seafood Cup

Ingredients

6-8 large shrimp (16/20 count)

2 boiled eggs

2 small potatoes

2 small corn on the cob

1 lime for garnish

4 sticks unsalted butter

1 cup garlic cloves

½ cup garlic cloves, minced

½ yellow onion

2 tbsp chicken bouillon

2 tbsp Old Bay seafood seasoning

1 tbsp oregano

2 tbsp Cajun seasoning

2 tbsp ground paprika

2 tbsp garlic powder

2 tbsp lemon pepper

1 tbsp cayenne pepper

2 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp hot sauce

2 tbsp chili powder

juice of ½ fresh lemon

Directions

In small pot, add potatoes and eggs; boil for 10 minutes until potatoes are slightly tender. Add corn and boil for 5 minutes until everything is done. Remove potatoes, corn, and eggs. Bring water back to rolling boil and add shrimp for 2 minutes. Set everything aside except boiled eggs. Place boiled eggs in cold water to cool down, then peel. Combine seasoning dry ingredients in bowl; whisk to combine. Place 1 cup garlic and ½ onion into Bullet or blender and blend. Set aside and mince ½ cup garlic to desired size. Melt butter in small saucepan and add minced garlic until butter is completely melted. Add garlic-onion mixture to pan and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add dry ingredients to pan and stir, then add hot sauce and juice from ½ lemon. Let sauce cook for 8-10 minutes on low. Pour sauce over potatoes, boiled eggs, shrimp, and corn; mix until well coated. Place in bowl and garnish with lime slices.

Veggie Pasta Salad

Ingredients

16 oz tricolor rotini pasta

1 cup Italian vinaigrette dressing (store-bought or homemade, such as Olive Garden)

2–3 Roma tomatoes, de-seeded and diced

4 Haas avocados, cubed

2 cucumbers, de-seeded and diced

½ green bell pepper, diced

½ orange bell pepper, diced

½ red bell pepper, diced

⅓ cup diced red onion

⅓ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

3 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

1–2 tbsp McCormick Salad Supreme seasoning, to taste

Directions

Cook pasta until al dente according to package directions. Rinse under cold water. Combine all ingredients in large bowl. Toss to combine. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

