Your Top 5 Recipes... so far!

Dinner DeeAs is taking a break for the holiday weekend, but we have a full menu of inspiration for when hunger strikes!

All of us here at Dinner DeeAs hope you have a great Thanksgiving- whether you're working or spending it with family, cooking or just eating!

If yesterday's Prime Rib recipe isn't your thing for the holidays, you can always do Chef Eric McHugh's Not Your Grandma's Thanksgiving - if you missed that show, it's here - he made a tasty Turkey 'Porchetta'.

That's not the only great 'idea for dinner' we have on this site. Here's a 'taster' of our top 5 'most read' recipes so far…

At 5, Chicken and Chorizo Paella - Chef Rosana Rivera joined us to cook this classic one-pan dish.

Your 4th most popular meal was our Southern Breakfast for Dinner. April Page, aka Girl and a Grill made Breakfast Pizza, Salmon Patties and Okra Hushpuppies.

The Top 3 starts with Ginger and Orange Honey-Glazed Salmon, thanks to real-life beekeeper Elisha Bixler for bringing us that delicious dish.

At 2, a rootin' tootin' Cornbread Casserole with Cowboy Candy from Chef Clayton Parrett from the HEW Chophouse in Dunedin's fancy Fenway Hotel.

And your number 1 recipe on Dinner DeeAs.com is Chicken and Dumplings from Chef Ken Montgomery… or rather, his Grandma!

We're taking a break for Thanksgiving, but we'll be back on Monday at 1 pm Fox13 with more Dinner DeeAs.