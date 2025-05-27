'100 Deadliest Days' for teen drivers underway, AAA says. Here's what to know

The Brief The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day marks the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" for teen drivers. AAA and the Florida Department of Transportation say driving behavior is critical when it comes to avoiding crashes. As of 2024, more than 205,000 Florida teens between the ages of 15 and 19 were driving with a learner's permit.



This week marks the start of what AAA calls the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" – the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day during which the auto club says there's a big increase in deadly crashes involving teen drivers.

Why you should care:

With students across the country getting out of school for the summer in the coming weeks, teens are driving more often and for longer periods of time.

AAA says that's not the only reason for the increase in deadly crashes, however, adding that behavior while driving is a major factor as well.

This year, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is spreading awareness by having teens share messages with their peers about the dangers of distractions like too many friends in the car, loud music and texting.

By the numbers:

AAA says someone dies on a U.S. roadway every 12 minutes on average, while the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration cites distracted driving as the cause of about 29% of all traffic crashes.

Nationwide, 7,435 people died in teen driver-related summer crashes nationwide from 2013 to 2022, according to AAA.

As of 2024, more than 205,000 Florida teens between the ages of 15 and 19 were driving with a learner's permit.

What they're saying:

"On average, it takes about five seconds to send or read a text message. If you're traveling at 55 miles per hour, that five seconds is like traveling the length of a football field blindfolded," AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe said.

AAA and Florida officials are warning against distracted driving and other potential dangers as more teens hit the road this summer.

What you can do:

FDOT encourages parents to be proactive when it comes to safety on the roads.

"They say that if you add an adult to a vehicle with an underage driver, a younger driver, newer driver, that it increases safety exponentially. So we're encouraging parents to take responsibility, making sure that when their new drivers go out there on the roadway, that they're able to make good, safe decisions," FDOT spokesperson Hampton Ray said.

The state agency shared several additional tips for staying safe behind the wheel:

No distractions; focus on driving

Drive sober; no alcohol or drugs

Buckle up; always wear seat belts

Follow posted speed limits

Stay alert; be aware of other drivers

