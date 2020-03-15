149 positive COVID-19 cases in Florida: Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health updated its website to show almost 150 cases of COVID-19 in the state Sunday night. FLDOH did not issue a report about the new cases, as it usually does through Twitter.

Early Sunday morning, FLDOH tweeted there were 39 new positive test results for the disease, bringing the total to 115. As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the department's website reflected there were another 34 positive cases, bringing the total to 149.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

