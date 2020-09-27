1,882 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Sunday; 10 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 1,882 Sunday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 700,564.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 14,032, an increase of 10 since Saturday's update. In addition, a total of 170 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally, Citrus County is reporting one additional death.

Of the 700,564 cases, 692,234 are Florida residents while 8,330 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 41,826

Pinellas: 22,004

Advertisement

Sarasota: 8,142

Manatee: 11,458

Sumter: 2,222

Polk: 19,849

Citrus: 2,745

Hernando: 3,126

Pasco: 9,350

Highlands: 2,156

DeSoto: 1,563

Hardee: 1,358

Source: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Sunday, 2,095 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 43,533 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 5,260,602 residents have been tested in the state as of Sunday -- about 24.4% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

Today's new case number represents the 117th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests increased during that time period but has begun to trend down, remaining below 10% for over 40 days. It was at 4.08% on Saturday, the most recent date available.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given. Gov. Ron DeSantis says that's good enough to move to Phase 3 of the reopening plan.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through September -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates

Source: Florida Department of Health

PDF: DOH's full county-by-county COVID-19 case report

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

MAP: Florida coronavirus cases by county

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map