Two teen boys killed during Inverness tunnel collapse honored during celebration of life: ‘We all hurt’

A celebration of life service was held at Cornerstone Church on Highland Boulevard in Inverness for two teenagers who were killed when a tunnel they dug out of sand collapsed on top of them.

"[The size of the crowd is] mind-blowing," said Faith Rodgers, a family friend of the two boys. "They made such a huge impact on the community."

Family, friends, classmates and neighbors gathered to honor George Watts and DJ Hubbard during the service.

The backstory:

The incident happened at Sportsman's Park in Inverness on January 12, where the boys had been digging for several weeks. First responders tried desperately to revive them after family members found the collapsed tunnel.

Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said it's unlikely the boys realized how heavy the sand above them was likely to have been.

"When one hurts, we all hurt, that's why we are here," said Pastor Doug Alexander.

DJ Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene while George Watts was given an honor walk at a hospital in Gainesville, where all of his organs were donated.

What they're saying:

"They were both funny and respectful," said Jayceon King, a friend of the two boys.

The ceremony on Thursday was filled with love for the two teens, who were universally revered for their outgoing nature and their joy in telling a good joke. Even more apparent though is that mourners agree their accident was just a result of kids being kids.

"Most kids these days are glued to the tablets, phones. I see it as an accident," said Rodgers.

The father of DJ Hubbard, Derrick, was deeply touched that hundreds of people paid their respects, saying he will be forever wounded by losing a son who, just two weeks ago, had his whole life ahead of him.

"His smile. His generosity. He was a funny kid," said DJ's father said. "He loved sports. He loved his sisters and brothers."