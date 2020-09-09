2,056 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Wednesday; 200 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,056 Wednesday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 652,148.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 12,115 an increase of 200 since Tuesday's update. In addition, a total of 154 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally, Pinellas County reported 15 new deaths, Polk reported 11, Sarasota reported five; Hillsborough, Pasco, and Citrus each reported three, while Hernando, DeSoto, and Sumter each reported one.

Of the 652,148 cases, 644,781 are Florida residents while 7,367 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 38,790

Pinellas: 20,588

Sarasota: 7,486

Manatee: 10,729

Sumter: 2,060

Polk: 18,025

Citrus: 2,355

Hernando: 2,787

Pasco: 8,381

Highlands: 1,945

DeSoto: 1,526

Hardee: 1,185

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Wednesday, 3,075 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 40,517 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 4,838,264 residents have been tested in the state as of Wednesday -- about 22.5% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health

Today's new case number represents the 99th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests increased during that time period, but has begun to trend down, remaining below 10% for over three weeks. It was at 5.94% on Tuesday, the most recent date available.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given. The 1,823 new cases reported Tuesday was the lowest single-day increase since mid-June.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

