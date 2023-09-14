Hillsborough County leaders host forum addressing uptick in youth gun violence

Days after a 15-year-old was gunned down in Polk County and a 13-year-old was shot by a 15-year-old in Tampa, community leaders came together to find ways to put a stop to the violence on Wednesday evening.

Dozens attended the community forum hosted by County Commissioner Gwen Myers at Greater Bethel Baptist Church. Speakers included The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Tampa Police Department's Gun Violence Unit, and gun violence awareness groups like Safe and Sound Hillsborough.

Executive Director of Safe and Sound Hillsborough, Freddy Barton said he was disappointed when he heard about the recent shootings.

Recent shootings have involved kids that aren't even old enough to drive.

"When a shooting happens in any part of the city or the county, we all feel it. A loss of life anywhere is a tragedy everywhere," he said. "We think that we're moving the needle and then something like that happens, and it takes the wind out of our sails."

Still, Barton said he's proud of the progress the non-profit has made since launching its Youth Gun Offender program in January.

"In 2023, we've already had 23 youth to be court-ordered into our Youth Gun Offender program. That program is six months in length, and we also follow them and monitor them for an additional six months," Barton explained. "That program is all about learning and experiential awareness. We're taking these kids to trauma centers, to hospitals, to morgues, to funeral homes to speak to individuals who have lost family members to gun violence as well as people who have had to go to our adult prison system."

Leaders want to keep kids alive and out of jail.

The program also offers victim support, awareness seminars, and case management.

"We're trying to arm ourselves with an army of people who are going to wrap their arms around these kids and show them, one, they matter, two, they're cared for. And three, that we're here to support them," added Barton.

Commissioner Myers said Hillsborough County has joined the movement.

"I'm pleased to say the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners just put $100,000 in there to hire a coordinator," she said.

Community leaders discussed plans for stopping violence in the area.

Tampa Police Department made a big announcement in the meeting.

"We're specifically now working with the Tampa Police Department on our grant opportunity to work with some of our deeper-end kids who are also some of our younger kids," Barton said.

Safe and Sound Hillsborough is currently seeking mentors and volunteers. For more information, click here.