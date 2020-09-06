2,564 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday; 38 additional deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,564 Sunday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 646,431.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 11,849 an increase of 38 since Saturday's update. In addition, a total of 152 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally, Hillsborough County is reporting three additional deaths and Pinellas County is reporting one.

Of the 646,431 cases, 639,166 are Florida residents while 7,265 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 38,242

Pinellas: 20,277

Sarasota: 7,347

Manatee: 10,546

Sumter: 2,033

Polk: 17,737

Citrus: 2,307

Hernando: 2,770

Pasco: 8,260

Highlands: 1,900

DeSoto: 1,520

Hardee: 1,159

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Sunday, 3,162 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 40,024 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 4,791,823 residents have been tested in the state as of Sunday -- about 22.3% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Today's new case number represents the 96th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests increased during that time period, but has begun to trend down, remaining below 10% for over two weeks. It was at 5.06% on Saturday, the most recent date available.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given. After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

