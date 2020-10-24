4,471 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Saturday; 77 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 4,471 Saturday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 776,251.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 16,417, an increase of 77 since Friday's update. In addition, a total of 203 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Polk County reported 13 new deaths, Pasco reported nine, Manatee reported three, Hillsborough reported two and Sumter, Sarasota, Pinellas and Hernando Counties each reported one new death.

Of the 776,251 cases, 766,305 are Florida residents while 9,946 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 46,790

Pinellas: 24,986

Sarasota: 9,340

Manatee: 12,930

Sumter: 2,844

Polk: 22,481

Citrus: 3,145

Hernando: 3,560

Pasco: 10,465

Highlands: 2,528

DeSoto: 1,651

Hardee: 1,576

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Saturday, 2,163 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 48,127 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 5,945,372 residents have been tested in the state as of Saturday -- about 27.6% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in September, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begun to increase again. The 5,557 new cases reported Thursday was the highest since August 15.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for two months. It was at 3.68% on Friday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through September -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

The state announced this week that it was taking a closer look at those delays and how deaths are tallied, even as Florida moved past New Jersey with the fourth-highest number of deaths in the country.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

