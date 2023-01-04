Accused armed robber flips on co-defendant, set to be state’s star witness at upcoming trial

A five-year-old Tampa robbery case took a surprising turn on Wednesday as a defendant pleaded guilty to numerous charges in exchange for ratting out his co-defendant.

Prosecutors say in October 2017, Reginald Brown and Darren Gipson were involved in an armed robbery at home on Baptist Church Road in Tampa. They say the pair robbed eight people at gunpoint. One victim was shot in the head and survived.

On Wednesday, Brown pleaded guilty to all charges, including attempted murder and armed robbery and will now help prosecutors in their case against Gipson.

Prosecutor Michael Schmiz told the judge Wednesday they are preparing Brown as a witness.

"We have set depositions for Mr. Brown that is on the 21st of February," stated Schmiz.

That means Brown would be the state's star witness in Gipson's trial.

Tampa judge Mark Kiser was quick to set a date.

Reginald Brown took a plea deal and in exchange for flipping on his co-defendant.

"Let’s set May 16, that’s the jury pick," said Kiser.

Next month Brown is scheduled to sit down with prosecutors, under oath, and place most of the blame on his former partner.