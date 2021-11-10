Report: St. Pete scooter rider says he didn't try to avoid hitting elderly bicyclist, killing her

Investigators said the 22-year-old suspect accused of crashing and killing a woman on a bicycle while he was operating a scooter made no attempt to avoid hitting her.

According to the arrest affidavit for Tyler Brady, he told St. Petersburg detectives he drove straight into the woman, 77-year-old Alvera B. Minutello, and did not take any action to swerve out of the way. The crash occurred despite the roadway being open and unobstructed.

The collision took place Thursday on 18th Avenue North near 66th Street North around 12:10 p.m.

St. Pete police said Minutello was "slowly riding" her bicycle westbound, on her way to the nearby Publix. She was in the south curb line, against the flow of traffic, in an attempt to likely turn south on 66th Street.

77-year-old Alvera Minutello was bicycling to a Publix in St. Pete when a 22-year-old on an electric scooter slammed into her. She died a few days after the crash. Investigators said the suspect, Tyler Brady made no attempt to avoid a collision.

Kathy Mitcheson is a close friend of Minutello, who went by Vera. Mitcheson told FOX 13 that Vera was riding to Publix for birthday cake ingredients when the crash happened.

"I want her to be remembered for the kind and giving person that she was. She was always giving. Always doing something for somebody. Even if you didn’t want her help -- you got her help," Mitcheson said.

Provided by St. Pete Police Department

As Vera approached on her bicycle, Brady was traveling east on 18th Avenue on an electric scooter, according to police, who said Minutello was "barely pedaling" and possibly even stopped against the curb to allow Brady and possibly another eastbound vehicle to pass.

Police said Brady was driving the scooter at 17-18 mph when he spotted Minutello about 80 feet away. Police said he did not attempt to slow down by braking. Arrest documents show Brady admitted he did not try to stop.

Both collided head-on just east of the intersection.

RELATED: Drag racers hit 114 mph along Gandy Bridge, troopers say

Brady was uninjured. Minutello had several broken ribs, a broken eye socket, and bleeding to her brain stem, officials said. On Monday morning, she passed away.

Brady faces a manslaughter charge and was arrested Tuesday.

He initially said he didn’t intend to hit Minutello but then after detectives read his Miranda Rights, he "admitted to driving straight into her and not taking any evasive action to avoid or minimize the impact."

A woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she was an eyewitness to Thursday’s crash and called 911.

RELATED: Elderly Navy veteran who just finished chemotherapy killed in St. Pete hit-and-run crash

"Right after the accident, I heard the calamity," she told FOX 13. "When I heard the calamity, I heard the kid cussing and he was all upset saying, ‘This is bull. This is bull. I was just going to work. I was just going to work. She should’ve moved.’ I called the police and the lady was just in bad shape,"

Advertisement

According to his arrest affidavit, Brady showed no indication he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol