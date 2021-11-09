St. Pete police arrest electric scooter rider after deadly head-on collision with elderly bicyclist

article

Police in St. Petersburg have arrested an electric scooter rider for manslaughter, days after they say he collided head-on with an elderly bicyclist.

Investigators said the crash happened just after 12 p.m. Thursday, which critically injured the victim, 77-year-old Alvera B. Minutello. Police said Minutello died Tuesday of those injuries at a local hospital.

The incident happened on 18th Avenue North near 66th Street North, where Minutello had been pedaling her bicycle westbound.

RELATED: Elderly Navy veteran who just finished chemotherapy killed in St. Pete hit-and-run crash

At the same time, an electric scooter operated by 22-year-old Tyler Brady was heading eastbound on 18th Avenue and crossing the intersection.

The scooter and bicycle collided head-on just east of the intersection, police said.

According to investigators, Brady did not swerve out of Minutello's way, despite the majority of the eastbound lane on 18th Avenue being open and unobstructed.

RELATED: Drag racers hit 114 mph along Gandy Bridge, troopers say

Brady was not injured in the crash.

After Minutello's death, St. Pete police arrested Brady on a charge of manslaughter via culpable negligence.

Advertisement

He has been booked into the Pinellas County Jail.